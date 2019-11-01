Holy Smokes: Video Of Synchronized Quarry Explosions

These are a pair of super short Tik Tok videos of a series of synchronized quarry explosions taking place as part of some sort of mining operation or something. I don't know, I just like how the guy initiated the explosions with a classic "Fire in the hole." I love fires in holes, just not my own. Also, I can't imagine the mole people are too happy about this right now, and you better watch your ass if you plan on doing any yard work this weekend.

Keep going for the video while I try to contact the Doozers to make sure they're okay.

