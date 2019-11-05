Helium Balloon Skeleton Casually Haunting The Street

This is a short Twitter video of a helium balloon skeleton making its way back to wherever the hell helium balloon skeletons hang out during the Halloween offseason (Spookytown?). The way it moves -- if I didn't know any better I'd swear it was actually possessed. "Nobody expects you to know better, GW." Oh thank God. "We've just come to accept and despise you for the halfwit you are." My parents said it was one of the best decisions they've ever made.

Keep going for the full video, complete with 'Drops Of Jupiter.'

It's spooky szn out here, be careful pic.twitter.com/P0JYTTFg4m — Dare Cortez 👻 (@BCortezEA) October 31, 2019

Thanks to Christina D, who agrees that definitely constitutes something strange in the neighborhood, and the Ghostbuster should be called.