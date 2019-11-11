Heck Yeah, Holiday Cookie Battles: Ninjabread Cookie Baking Kits

This is the Ninjabread Cookie baking kit. It includes everything you need (gingerbread cookie mix, ninja shaped cookie cutters, icing mix, piping bag, and candy accents) to whip up a batch of silent but violent ninjabread cookies. A kit is around $15 on Amazon, but I saw them other places for cheaper so look around if you're interested. Me? I've never actually baked cookies before because-- "You're a dough monster." Exactly, I'm like Cookie Monster with even less restraint.

Keep going for one more shot.

Thanks to Caitlyn A, who agrees those regular, pudgy little gingerbread men aren't gonna stand a chance.