Heck Yeah, Holiday Cookie Battles: Ninjabread Cookie Baking Kits

November 11, 2019

ninjabread-cookies-1.jpg

This is the Ninjabread Cookie baking kit. It includes everything you need (gingerbread cookie mix, ninja shaped cookie cutters, icing mix, piping bag, and candy accents) to whip up a batch of silent but violent ninjabread cookies. A kit is around $15 on Amazon, but I saw them other places for cheaper so look around if you're interested. Me? I've never actually baked cookies before because-- "You're a dough monster." Exactly, I'm like Cookie Monster with even less restraint.

ninjabread-cookies-2.jpg

