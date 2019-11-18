Heck Yeah: 10-Year Old Japanese Drummer Girl Performs Rage Against The Machine's 'Bulls On Parade'

This is an impressive video (complete with dual picture-in-pictures!) of 10-year old Japanese drummer Yoyoka peforming the percussion to Rage Against The Machine's classic 'Bulls On Parade'. She really nails it. I can FEEL the rage. But, also, the unbridled joy of a young, talented musician doing what she loves. So, just like my 2010 Rage Against The Machine Reunion Tour concert ticket stub, I'm torn. "Great tie-in, GW." Hey *puts feet on makeshift cardboard box and unused office door desk, chews on end of stale 'It's a boy!' bubblegum cigar* I don't get paid in expired Bed Bath & Beyond 25% off a single item coupons for nothing.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Shinobu Hinata, who agrees you are never too old, or young, to rock.