Well Hello There: Health Experts Create Life-Size Model Of The Potential Hunchbacked Office Workers Of 2040

Meet Emma, a life-size model created by a group of health experts that paints a grim picture of what typical full-time office workers may look like in 2040 if work environments and work habits don't change. She comes complete with hunched back, pale skin, eczema, bloodshot eyes, swollen limbs, "rotund stomach", and varicose veins. Some more info while I ask her out anyways because it's what's on the inside that counts. Plus I have twice those problems:

For a new report titled The Work Colleague of The Future, a team of health experts led by behavioral futurist William Higham looked at survey data submitted by more than 3,000 office workers in France, Germany, and the UK.

The percentages of UK office workers who said they already suffered from sore eyes (50 percent), sore backs (48 percent), and headaches (48 percent) as a direct result of their work environment informed the design of the sickly Emma, who also suffers from stress-related eczema, excess weight, and swollen limbs. "Unless we make radical changes to our working lives, such as moving more, addressing our posture at our desks, taking regular walking breaks, or considering improving our workstation setup, our offices are going to make us very sick," he said, according to The Independent.

So, our work environments are killing us. No news there. That's why I have one of those standing desks and treadmills. Granted I never use them and spend the majority of my work day sitting in the furthest stall in the men's room developing hernias, but OW OW OW SHIT, THIS ONE'S BAD.

Keep going for a video.

Thanks to Josh J, who agrees the world will be long gone by 2040 anyways so whatever.