Happy Ball Want Outside: Dog Learns To Communicate Using Custom Soundboard

These are several videos of speech-language pathologist Christine Hunger's dog Stella using the custom soundboard she's been training with since puppyhood to communicate. The board currently contains 29 different words that Stella has learned individually, which she can string together to form thoughts much more complex than anything you'd read on Geekologie. Some more info about the first Instagram series of videos after the jump:

Video 1: After I said "Stella bed," she responded "Water." Sure enough, her water bowl was empty.

Video 2: Stella drank her water. After I said "Stella bed" again, she responded, "Toy ball want." We always leave Stella in her bed with her Kong toy. She had to make sure I found it first! Video 3: After we found the Kong, Stella commented, "All done happy!" She got everything she needed and was ready for the day 😊

Fascinating. You can follow Stella's progress on Instagram or at HungerForWords. I actually started teaching my dogs to communicate using human language but abandoned the project when they started conspiring about how delicious I'd taste. I also stopped letting them sleep in the bed with me.

