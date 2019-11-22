Half-Life Virtual Reality Game Gets Announcement Trailer

Almost two hundred years since the release of Half-Life 2: Episode 2, this is the announcement trailer for the March 2020 debut of Half-Life: Alyx, an around 20-hour virtual reality-only gaming experience that's sure to piss gamers off when there isn't a follow up released for another millennia.

Set between the events of Half-Life and Half-Life 2, Alyx Vance and her father Eli mount an early resistance to the Combine's brutal occupation of Earth.

The loss of the Seven-Hour War is still fresh. In the shadow of a rising Combine fortress known as the Citadel, residents of City 17 learn to live under the rule of their invaders. But among this scattered population are two of Earth's most resourceful scientists: Dr. Eli Vance and his daughter Alyx, the founders of a fledgling resistance.

Based on the trailer, it looks promising. Of course based on my dating profile I also look promising until we finally meet in real life and you mistake literally every other person walking into the cafe for me because I'm actually a chair and you're sitting on me ouch please I think my rear legs are gonna break.

Keep going for the trailer.

Thanks again to everyone who sent this, several of whom expressed disappointment the game will be VR-only. *shrug* That's life.