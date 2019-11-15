Guy Uses 3-D Printing Gun To Make A Modify A Rubik's Cube For The Blind

November 15, 2019

rubiks-cube-for-the-blind.jpg

This is a video of Russian cube puzzle fanatic Bondarenkoyt modding a standard Rubik's Cube for use by the blind by adding different textured squares to each side with a plastic extruding 3-D printing gun. He then solves the cube while blindfolded in around 4 minutes and 15 seconds, beating my record for solving any Rubik's cube not blindfolded by 24 years and counting.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Marshall, who informed me he could have saved money not buying all those different colored plastics.

