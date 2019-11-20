Guy Makes Life-Size AirPod Stickers, Sticks Them All Over The Ground In San Francisco

November 20, 2019

apple-airpod-stickers.jpg

Because I just don't know anymore, art director Pablo Rochat made a bunch of life sized photo-realistic Apple AirPod stickers, then stuck them all over the ground around San Francisco. I included a video of one he stuck to the stairs in an Apple store and two guys who try to pick it up. Me? I probably would have ignored or kicked it, as a rule I generally don't pick things up that have been in other people's ears. Plus, you know-- "It's hard to bend over." *jiggling belly* Who put this gut here?!

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Ashley I, for inspiring me to superglue a quarter to the floor by the elevator.

