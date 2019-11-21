Google Streaming Game Platform Stadia's Launch Commercial

This is the weird-ass launch commercial for Google's just-released Stadia, a streaming gaming platform that allows you to game across televisions, laptops, desktops, and certain tablets and smartphones, as long as you have Wi-Fi. $129 gets you the Stadia controller and Google Chromecast (so you can play on TVs). $9.99/month Stadia pro allows UP TO 4K resolution and 60FPS, with 5.1 surround sound. Next year a free ("base") membership option will also be available with resolution up to 1080 at 60FPS and stereo sound. You still have to buy games. Or, you can do what I've always done and-- "Pirate them?" What? No -- put them on your birthday and Christmas lists. Just what do you take me for? "Well you said you had a pegleg a couple articles back and now you're wearing an eyepatch, so..." Don't judge a book by its cover, that's what you should take away from this.

Keep going for the commercial and tell me what you think of the idea of the platform in the comments.

