Good Lord: Drunk Man Falls On Tracks Of Oncoming Train, Gets Helped Up With 0 Seconds Left

This is a video of a drunk Oakland Raiders fan (aren't they all? LOLOL) stumbling and falling onto the tracks of an oncoming Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) train when a station worker grabs him and helps him up with zero seconds left until imminent death or leglessness. Per a short interview with his personal savior, BART supervisor John O'Conner:

My honest opinion he wasn't gonna make it and I couldn't watch it happen. I'd like to think anybody else standing there would have done the same thing. I was-- God put me there for a reason, I guess.

Would anybody else standing there have done the same thing? Absolutely not. Most people would have just watched/filmed, then immediately posted about it on social media. I say maybe 1 out of 10 would have done what you did. You are a hero. Me? I don't ever stand anywhere near the tracks when I'm riding the train, but I also only ride public transportation in daydreams and lies. Also, a real Raiders fan would have tried to fight that train.

