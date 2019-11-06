Freaky Deaky Humanoid Alien Stuffed Animals

These are the 'NiceBUY 1 Pcs Alien Plush Fun Toy Cotton Soft Stuffed The Extra-Terrestrial Weird Tricky Funny Doll Lifelike Realistic Gifts' available on Amazon. The stuffed humanoid aliens come in three sizes: 60cm (~24-inches), 80cm (~31-inches), 100cm (~39-inches) and cost $6, $15, and $26, respectively. Obviously, despite what's already going through your head, they were not designed to be modded into pleasure aliens. "But--" You have to swear to me.

Keep going for a handful more shots.

