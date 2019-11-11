Freaky Deaky: Fish With Human Face Pattern On Its Head

November 11, 2019

fish-with-human-face-pattern.jpg

This is a video from Kunming Shi, China of a common carp (Cyprinus carpio -- although I'd argue this one is not that common) that appears to have a human face on the top of its head (and kinda looks like a skull when it eats). Well how about that! When reached for comment about the discovery, Aquaman swore he's never even met this fish's mom before.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to E.V.I.L.A.R.E.S., who's so evil I know this has something to do with his nefarious plots, I just don't know what yet.

