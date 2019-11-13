Finally, The R2-D2 Popcorn Maker Of Your Dreams

November 13, 2019

r2d2-popcorn-maker-1.jpg

This is the officially licensed Star Wars R2-D2 Popcorn Maker available exclusively from William Sonoma. The $100 hot-air popper includes a butter melter (the divot at the top of his dome) and popcorn scoop, has a head cover that doubles as a serving bowl, and I can see why it's an exclusive -- when you've got a product this hot you want to make sure everybody is coming directly to you for it. Kind of like my-- "No, nothing like your homemade boner pills." Just take one, the first one's free.

Keep going for a couple more shots while I listen to the collective sigh of everyone who wishes they'd had this before starting The Mandalorian last night.

r2d2-popcorn-maker-2.jpg

r2d2-popcorn-maker-3.jpg

Thanks to Terrance, who agrees if aren't popping droid corn for The Mandalorian, can you even call yourself a Star Trek fan? "Stargate." That's what I meant.

