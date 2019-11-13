Finally, The R2-D2 Popcorn Maker Of Your Dreams

This is the officially licensed Star Wars R2-D2 Popcorn Maker available exclusively from William Sonoma. The $100 hot-air popper includes a butter melter (the divot at the top of his dome) and popcorn scoop, has a head cover that doubles as a serving bowl, and I can see why it's an exclusive -- when you've got a product this hot you want to make sure everybody is coming directly to you for it. Kind of like my-- "No, nothing like your homemade boner pills." Just take one, the first one's free.

Keep going for a couple more shots while I listen to the collective sigh of everyone who wishes they'd had this before starting The Mandalorian last night.

Thanks to Terrance, who agrees if aren't popping droid corn for The Mandalorian, can you even call yourself a Star Trek fan? "Stargate." That's what I meant.