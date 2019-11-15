Finally, A Decent Life-Size Alien Queen Head Wall Sculpture

This is is the Life-Size Alien Queen Wall Sculpture crafted by the Hollywood Collectible Group and available through Sideshow Collectibles. The piece, which is limited to 500 pieces and only one per customer (but I want 600 personally!), costs $1,600 and measures 37-inches tall by 32-inches wide and 20-inches deep. And, I think I speak for everyone with even the tiniest shred of taste and decency when I say this thing is gonna look perfect opposite the shitter in my guest bathroom.

Keep going for a couple more shots.

Thanks again to Damien, who agrees you really can't call yourself an Alien fan without owning one of these, especially considering their $408/month payment plan.