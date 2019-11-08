Fast Shredder Vs 50 Meters Of Bubble Wrap (Plus A Bunch Of Other Stuff)

November 8, 2019

This is a video from the PressTube Youtube channel of a fast shredder (watch out, Ninja Turtles!) destroying a variety of objects that didn't deserve it (that metal mixing bowl at 1:28!), culminating in the popping of a 50 meter roll of bubble wrap. So, if you were wondering why whatever the hell you bought from me on eBay arrived broken *side-eyeing PressTube channel* the shipping store was out of bubble wrap. Plus, okay, it was always broken and I planned on blaming UPS and not offering a refund.

Beluga Whale Plays Fetch With Rugby Ball In The Arctic

Animation Comparing The Rotation Speed And Tilt Of Our Solar System's Planets

