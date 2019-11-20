Fascinating: Various Visualizations Of The Speed Of Light

This is a video consisting of four shorter videos created by planetary scientist Dr. James O'Donoghue depicting the speed of light as viewed 1) traveling around the world, 2) traveling from the earth to moon and back, 3) traveling from earth to the moon and Mars, and 4) traveling from the sun to earth. As you may know, the sun is approximately 8 light minutes away from earth, so if it exploded we wouldn't see it for 8 minutes, which I, for one, can't wait for.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to carey, who agrees it's not light that's slow, it's just the distance between objects in space is so insanely vast.