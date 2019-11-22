Fascinating: Butter Expert Tries To Guess Which Of Two Butters Is More Expensive

November 22, 2019

butter-expert.jpg

This is a video of real-life butter expert Josh Windsor (who could easily pass for Seth Rogan's older brother) repeatedly trying to guess which of two different butters is the more expensive. Man, eating butter by the spoonful -- I like this guy. And not just because he reminds me of myself, but I do regularly eat a stick of Land O' Lakes with the fervor you would a popsicle in the middle of summer.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Christina D, who agrees if you can dream it, you can achieve it, even becoming a butter expert.

