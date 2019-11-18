Excessive: Guy Cleans Snow Off Car With His Paramotor

This is a video of a Colorado man blowing the very light snow off his Subaru with his paramotor. In his own words while I park in the garage like not a lowly peasant. "Nobody believes you have a garage, GW." One of these days!

"Four inches of snow was falling on my car so I decided to use my paramotor to clear if off before going out flying."

Thankfully it appears this man doesn't live in a crowded neighborhood where that ungodly noise could bother somebody. Because if one of my neighbors thinks they're cleaning their car off with a paramotor, they have another thing coming. And that thing is a paramotor you-know-where. "In their butt." What? No -- through their bay window. Why is everything butts with you? It's like you're ten and we're BFFs.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Buc, who informed me he uses a jet engine. For what, I don't know.