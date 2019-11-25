Dump Truck Creates Sinkhole In Middle Of Street, Car Drives Right In

This is some security cam footage from Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil of a dump truck creating a sinkhole in the middle of the road (I assume it was bound to happen sooner or later), and another driver zipping right on in there like it's the last parking spot at the mall on Black Friday. Personally I would have avoided that hole, but that's just me and I actually pay attention to the road. Crazy, I know. "You're a wild child, GW." *obeying speed limit, using blinker* Totally nuts.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Eric P, who agrees when in doubt, try to jump it.