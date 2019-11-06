Dog Named Potter With Alleged Lightning Bolt On Head Dressed As Harry Potter Riding A Roomba

This is a video of Potter the Pomeranian/Siberian Husky mix (pomsky, *sighs sadly*) dressed as his namesake and riding a robotic vacuum (aka Muggle broom), while the Harry Potter theme plays in the background. *shrug* What can I say, this is the internet. I'm not here to decide whether or not it makes sense, I'm just here to say it must be destroyed along with the final horcrux. *strenuously raising R2-D2 over head* To Mount Doom!

Keep going for the video.

