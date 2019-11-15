Device Pours Any Bottle Or Can Beer Like 'A Nitro-Style Draft With Micro-Foam Head'

This is the $125 Fizzics DraftPour Beer Dispenser. Using patented 'Micro-Foam' technology, It allegedly pours any bottled or canned beer up to 750mL like a nitro-style draft. You just place an opened beer on the device's platform, replace the top with its siphon straw inside the beer, and pull the handle to pour...then push the handle for patented Micro-Foam head. The DraftPour is USB powered and, for picnics, can operate using two AA batteries. So has anybody tried one of these before? How is it? I'm considering adding one to my Christmas list, but Christmas list real estate is at a premium, and I don't want to blow my chances of getting a life-size Mandalorian lovedoll by putting some novelty draft beer system that I'm going to regret on the list, you know? "Let's go back to the lovedoll thing." Huh? *rereads* Damn autocorrect. Ferrari -- that was supposed to read 'Ferrari'.

Keep going for a couple more shots and a video.

Thanks to Damien, who agrees if you drink regular cold ones fast enough you don't even notice the absence of Micro-Foam.