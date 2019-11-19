Deepfake Video Of Robert Downey Jr., George Lucas, Jeff Goldblum, Tom Cruise And Ewan McGregor Having A Roundtable Discussion

This is a video from Collider of a group of actors/impersonators deepfaked as Robert Downey Jr., George Lucas, Jeff Goldblum, Tom Cruise and Ewan McGregor having a humorous round table discussion about streaming services and the future of cinema. All the impersonations were solid, although the deepfakes looked a bit like bobbleheads. And you know how I feel about bobbleheads. "Butt candy." I'm going to pretend I don't know what that means while I wink affirmation.

Keep going for the video, it's at least worth skipping around.