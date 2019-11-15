Dare To Dream: Guy Rides Bike Down Mountain Road While Performing Headstand On Seat

November 15, 2019

This is an over three minute video of some guy riding his bike down a mountain road, performing a headstand on the bike's seat the entire time, bailing only because he's about to hit a barricade and roll off the side of the mountain. Impressive. Now if you'll excuse me, I need to call the circus and see what they're currently paying in finder's fees.

Keep going for full video while I'm not convinced this isn't a case of a dad not knowing how to teach his son how to ride a bike and just winging it.

Thanks to DT, who agrees that, while certainly skillful, that is not how you win the Tour de France.

Wow, Internet: Guy Trampolining With Spiral Filter Added

Previous Story

Whoa: A Moth That Has Evolved Wings That Look Like Two Flies Eating Bird Poop

Next Story
Read More: acrobatics, bicycle, biking, dare to dream, dream and you can achieve, getting around, headstand, okaaaaaay, pushing your limits, riding around having a great time, so that's what that looks like, sure why not, taking the scenic route, that looks difficult, video
Previous Post
Next Post