Dare To Dream: Guy Rides Bike Down Mountain Road While Performing Headstand On Seat

This is an over three minute video of some guy riding his bike down a mountain road, performing a headstand on the bike's seat the entire time, bailing only because he's about to hit a barricade and roll off the side of the mountain. Impressive. Now if you'll excuse me, I need to call the circus and see what they're currently paying in finder's fees.

Keep going for full video while I'm not convinced this isn't a case of a dad not knowing how to teach his son how to ride a bike and just winging it.

Thanks to DT, who agrees that, while certainly skillful, that is not how you win the Tour de France.