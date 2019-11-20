Dare To Dream: Guy Makes Gummi Human Centipedes

November 20, 2019

centipede-gummies-1.jpg

This is a video documenting Unnecessary Inventions' quest to create some gummi human centipedes. They turn out pretty good. I mean, as good as candy human centipedes can, I suppose. Me? I've never seen any of those movies because life is already twisted enough without going out and looking for more of it. Besides, I'm a firm believer in only making the world a better, more beautiful place, you know? "Your mom wouldn't let you rent it." I raged so hard we got banned from our local Blockbuster.

centipede-gummis-2.jpg

centipede-gummis-3.jpg

centipede-gummis-4.jpg

Thanks to E.V.I.L.A.R.E.S., who's so evil he informed me he's, "a little bit too much excited about these." Okaaaaay. *blocks email*

