Damn, Mother Nature: Komodo Dragon Spotted With Sea Turtle Shell On Its Head

Because Mother Nature clearly had a bottle of Jägermeister hidden somewhere after I wrestled the bottle of Fireball away from her, this is a short video of a Komodo dragon strutting down the beach with the remains of sea turtle on its head, presumably for a little snack on-the-go. And you know how I feel about snacking on the go. "You don't understand why there isn't a chip-feeding attachment for your beer helmet." What is this, the 1700's?

Keep going for the whole video, complete with shell shake-off at the end.

