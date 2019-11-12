Damn: Man Drops And Slips On Spilled Six Pack, Saves Head With Packaging

This is a short video of a bar worker carrying two six packs of cold ones when the bottom falls out of one and the beers break on the floor causing him to slip and fall. Fortunately, he happens to slide the remainder of the package under his head like a pillow before going nighty-night. Unfortunately, he punches the other six pack into the ground at the same time, breaking several of those beers. On a scale of great days this is a freezing cold and very windy Monday morning. Man, I remember on my first day working at a grocery store I purposefully dropped a case of beer so I could drink the scratch-and-dents. My manager caught on pretty quick, but not before I was drunk my entire shift and found sleeping in the bakery.

Keep going for the video, complete with audio and recovery.

