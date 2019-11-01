Damn: Food Cart Violently Tumbles Down 1/4 Mile Escalator At Universal Studios Hollywood

November 1, 2019

Note: Some appropriate language, unfortunately on repeat.

This is a short video of a food cart taking the quick route down from the Upper Lot to Lower Lot at Universal Studios Hollywood. Thankfully, the food cart took the middle, almost unoccupied escalator and nobody was injured as the few people who were riding it were able to jump onto the sides for safety as the cart barreled down to the bottom, where I assume it exploded in a cloud of pink slips. Still, who would have thought the escalator would be the scariest ride in the whole park?

