Daisy Ridley Rap-Recaps The First Eight Star Wars Movies

Because there ain't no press junket like a Disney press junket, this is a video from The Tonight Show of Star Wars star Daisy Ridley rap-recapping the first eight Star Wars movies to promote The Rise Of Skywalker. The lyrics to the three minute performance while I eat one Pop Tart cold while toasting another:

Guy named Vader tried to kidnap a Rebel Princess Leia

So she employed a droid to record her a quick note, she said

"Help me Obi-Wan Kenobi, you're my only hope." Go!

Hyperspace zoom, sent off some battle plans in an R2

C-3PO's saying they're doomed, until they're bought by a farmer named Luke

His Force is strong

Obi-Wan hasn't heard that name in long

Solo shoots first, don't say that I'm wrong

It took him twelve parsecs for his Kessel Run

Well, sure. Chewie was charting the course

Luke learned the way of the Force

Blew up the Death Star, he had no remorse

He got a medal, he's ready for more

Strike back, Rebels on Hoth are attacked

Yoda shows up and talks backwards

Battled with Boba Fett, put up a fight but then Han got froze in carbonite, burr

Wasn't the plan, suddenly Luke is in need of a hand

Lando Calrissian led them to slaughter

And Darth Vader said to Luke

I am your father

What?! Jabba the Hutt, gotta admit that bikini was hot

Yoda is dying, yes that's why I'm crying

Take this any longer I simply cannot

Hey Sidious

You were quite hideous

Vader protected his kid, I'm not kidding, I'm serious

Blew up a Death Star, 'cause it was a trap

Shout out to Ewoks, 'cause they had our back

Back in the day

Little boy Anakin loved to pod race

Padmé escaped, Darth Maul went ape

The ending for Qui-Gon Jin wasn't so great

Attack of the clones

Ten years pass, Anakin's grown

He falls in love but his master is captured

His mother is killed and then that spells disaster

Oo!

Mace Windu

Anakin loses an arm to Dooku

Secret marriage

Twins in the carriage

Palpatine's savage

And Vader breaks through!

I'm trying to think... Who'd I forget? What's his name?

Meesa called Jar Jar Binks!

Now to today

Jumping ahead to a scrapper named Rey (Hey!)

Teamed up with Poe and a Stormtrooper Finn

Who betrayed the First Order, so we let him in

BB-8!

Solo vs. Solo, Han met his fate

Rose got to work

Kylo won't put on a shirt

Kylo is kind of a flirt

Tracked down Luke he was giving me hate

Until he saved the Resistance on Crait

Now Skywalker's gone

But faith in the Force remains strong

Skywalker always lives on

Woo!

You can't stop me, I'm a Jedi from Jakku

Fight the Dark Side from Tatooine to Naboo

Let go of everything that you fear to lose

Be the spark the lights the fire and May The Force Be With You