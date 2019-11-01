Playing With Your Food: Custom McDonald's Fries Electric Guitar

This is one of three artist's proof McDonald's fries guitars crafted by "legendary luthier John Bolin of Bolin Guitars" in 2009. This particular proof (number 1 of 3) is available for sale on Reverb by the band DoubleWide Kings for $6,500 plus $75 shipping. Personally I would have included the shipping in the asking price, but that's just me and I know how to make a sale. I'm sort of an eBay king. "You were banned for trying to sell princes trapped in frog form." I WAS AHEAD OF MY TIME. Now there's a whole pond of royalty living behind my parents' house.

Keep going for a few more shots, including the McDonald's arches detail on the fretboard and a shot of the guitar being played with the arches at the bottom of the guitar lit up.

