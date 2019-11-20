Coooool: Taiwanese Cardistry Experts Demonstrate Their Skill In Beautifully Shot Video

November 20, 2019

This is a Kuma Films video of the cardistry experts of Taiwan's Lotus In Hand demonstrating their skills along and around the Bridge Of Nine Turns over Chengcing Lake in Niaosong, Kaohsiung, Taiwan. Man, I wish I was slick with my hands. Unfortunately, my hands are about as useful as a person's wearing boxing gloves. I was never even given a choice *shaking head despondently* I was born to be a fighter, not a lover.

