Classic: Unicyclist Takes Rail To The Jewels Hard Attempting Grind

November 14, 2019

This is a short video of a unicyclist attempting a rail grind but unintentionally performing a timeless nutcracker instead. As soon as I saw his beanie came off I knew he was never gonna be the same. Man...that painful, buttcheek-grasping walk afterwards *shudders* we've all been there.

Keep going for the full video with a much more pleasant frame rate while I try to figure out what the hell that one creeper was doing around the corner.

Thanks to Josh J, who agrees it's time to hang up the unicycle and buy some Rollerblades.

