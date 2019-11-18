Cheating: A Bowling Ball That Steers In Whatever Direction You Lean

This is a video of Mark Rober and James Bruton building and demonstrating a bowling ball with a shifting weight inside that will quickly roll in the direction you're leaning while wearing an inertial measurement unit that can detect your current orientation. Heck yeah, cheating. Now let's head down to the bowling alley and hustle some suckers till The Dude tells us how not cool we're being and Walter readies our entrance into a world of pain.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to DT and hairless, who agree they need to put these in baseballs so I can finally get the multi-million dollar pitching contract of my dreams.