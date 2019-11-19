Call Farmers: Bored Dog Tried To Eat A $250,000 Porsche

This is a shot of Puerto Rican raggaeton recording artist and actor Don Omar's $250,000 Porsche 911 after his dog Firulais tried to eat one of the fenders. Actually, it looks like he successfully did eat some of the fender. Could you imagine if that had been my dog? I wouldn't even care, I'd just be so stoked I can afford $250,000 cars. "Just make it a cat house," I imagine telling my butler as I order a Ferrari online.

