But Why?: Man Performs Backflip On Edge Of Cliff

Because how else are you going to let the ladies know you're a grounded, dependable man, this is a video from Lonavala, India of a man performing a backflip on the edge of a steep cliff. Or is it just one of those optical illusion cliffs like the ones that are popular on Instagram and the fall isn't really that far? Either way he's definitely still getting hurt or dying if he does fall, while his friend quickly deletes the footage from his phone and hurries home practicing his most convincing, "Aarav? Haven't seen him in days."

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to JFT, who agrees that dying probably isn't going to score many dates.