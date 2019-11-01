Better Safe Than Sorry: Dog Riding In Car Ducks Under Every Bridge

November 1, 2019

This is a short video of a precious angel riding shotgun and cautiously ducking under all the bridges it passes. Better safe than sorry -- that's my motto. "I just saw you drink from a bottle under the break room sink that had a skull and crossbones on it." What's your point? "It's poison?" Poison -- or pirate party juice? "You got me, you should have another gulp." Yarr!

Keep going for the whole video.

Thanks to blue16, who agrees a cat would probably try to slap that bridge out of the sky. I mean, if it wasn't already too busy going nuts and meowing bloody murder because it hates car rides.

