Awww: Man Helps Beaver Carry Large Branch Across Road

This is a video of 19-year old Bavarian good Samaritan Alexander Oswald helping a beaver carry a large branch across the road because he was worried the animal might get run over while struggling to relocate the branch itself. Well that was sweet of him. I'd like to think I'd have done the same thing, but the truth is I try to keep my distance from beavers. You know why? "You're gonna lie and say you have a pegleg and you're afraid of what they might do to it." I DO AND I AM.

Keep going for the video, complete with 100% your RDA of German laughter.

