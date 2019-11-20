Another Day, Another World Record Four Tire Change Pit Stop (1.82 Seconds)

This is a video of the Red Bull Racing team setting yet another new world record for fastest four tire change pit stop with an almost instantaneous 1.82 seconds. For reference, the last time I changed a tire it took almost an hour and I didn't tighten the lug nuts enough and the wheel came off on the highway and caused an accident. Thankfully not a car accident. "You're saying you pooped your pants." I would never say that but that's what happened, yes.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Marc B, who agrees some point in the not too distant future the record will only be able to be improved by robots or The Flash.