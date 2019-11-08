Animation Comparing The Rotation Speed And Tilt Of Our Solar System's Planets

November 8, 2019
Relative rotation rates and axial tilts of (the only) mapped planets and dwarf planets, at 10hours/sec [OC] from r/dataisbeautiful

This is an animation created by scientist James O'Donaghue comparing the rotation speed (at a rate of 10 hour per second) and axial tilt of the planets in our solar system. Plus asteroid/dwarf planetoid Ceres. "And Plu--" I'm not going to have this argument with you. Especially on a Friday -- I'm not spending another weekend in the clink. The animation is basically a slightly upgraded version of this one he created previously. There's always room for improvement, that's my motto. Plus *wrapping tow chain around break room vending machine* it's never too late to start living the life you've always wanted.

Thanks to Matthew H, who agrees Jupiter, Saturn and Ceres are clearly on the same drug.

