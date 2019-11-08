Animation Comparing The Rotation Speed And Tilt Of Our Solar System's Planets

This is an animation created by scientist James O'Donaghue comparing the rotation speed (at a rate of 10 hour per second) and axial tilt of the planets in our solar system. Plus asteroid/dwarf planetoid Ceres. "And Plu--" I'm not going to have this argument with you. Especially on a Friday -- I'm not spending another weekend in the clink. The animation is basically a slightly upgraded version of this one he created previously. There's always room for improvement, that's my motto. Plus *wrapping tow chain around break room vending machine* it's never too late to start living the life you've always wanted.

Thanks to Matthew H, who agrees Jupiter, Saturn and Ceres are clearly on the same drug.