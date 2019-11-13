Animated Chart Of The Best Selling Musical Artists From 1969 - 2019

This is another animated graph from Youtuber Data is Beautiful (previously: the most visited websites) detailing the top selling musical artists from the past 50 years from, 1969 to present. The data, represented in yearly certified sales and adjusted to a 12-month trailing average, may surprise you. And by surprise I mean depress. *opens desk drawer, swigs directly from bottle* Seriously, seriously depress. "What the hell do you care who's selling records these days, GW?" I don't, I only pretended to so I could take an angry drink without being judged. How tweens spend their parents' money these days is of no concern to me.

Thanks to Closet Nerd, who agrees it's crystal clear not nearly enough people bought Wu-Tang albums and should be ashamed of themselves.