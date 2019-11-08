Am I Late For The Interview?!: SUV Crashes Through Glass Front Office Building, Into An Office
Note: Skip to 1:50 unless you want to watch two minutes of the most boring episode of The Office.
This is a video of an SUV failing to park (it's hard!) and plowing through the front of an office building, not stopping until it crashes into one of the actual offices inside. Oddly enough, the front window of this particular office reads 'GLASS REPLACEMENT', so this was either incredibly coincidental or the most masterful piece of viral marketing I've seen in recent history.
Keep going for the full video while I wonder what the person on the other end of that lady's phone call must have thought.
Thanks to JS, who agrees everybody tries to impress an interviewer in their own way.
