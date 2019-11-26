A Beautiful Bass Arrangement Of Simon & Garfunkel's 'The Sound Of Silence'

Because bass players need love too, this is a video of musician Tommy Lee Depp performing a bass arrangement of Simon & Garfunkel's classic 'The Sound Of Silence'. Man, I still remember the first time I heard that song. God, that must have been what -- twenty minutes ago? I'm kidding, I can't even remember the first time I heard it, but I do know the music video for Paul Simon's 'You Can Call Me Al' is one of the greatest of all time.

Keep going for the video (as well as the original for reference) while I add some of those cool guitar strings to my car.

Thanks to hairless, who informed me the original title of the song was actually 'The Sounds Of Silence', but it was changed presumably after Paul Simon realized silence actually only makes one sound.