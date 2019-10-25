You're Having A Headache!: Gender Reveal Balloon Box Opening Fail

This is a short video of an expecting couple gender revealing by tugging on two ropes to open a hanging cardboard box and drop the pink or blue colored balloons inside. It looks like dude tugs a little too enthusiastically through and rips the whole box down on his lady's head. So what are they having? SPOILER: A boy. Also, if this woman is like every girlfriend I've ever had, some very strong words after all the guests leave.

Keep going for the full video.

Thanks to Shauna P, who informed me she didn't spend a cent over what she was already paying for her monthly cell phone service to gender reveal to all her friends and family.