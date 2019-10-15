Wrong Turn: Two Idiots Driving A Golf Cart On The Highway

This is a video from the Palmetto Expressway (Florida State Road 826) in Miami, Florida of two maniacs driving a golf cart on the road, presumably because they took a wrong turn at the 11th green. As far as good ideas go, this isn't one. Just because your golf cart has rims doesn't mean you can drive it on the expressway. Did they think those speakers on the back are actually jet boosters? *writing ticket* Next time think before you act so stupid. *hands ticket to cart driver* "This is a mini golf score card." Yeah well I'm not a real cop either if you can believe it.

Keep going for the whole video.

