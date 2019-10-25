Woman Cleverly Turns Dead Bushes By Front Door Into Giant Cookie Monster

This is a local news report from York, Pennsylvania highlighting Lisa Boll, who used some blue spray paint to transform the bushes by her front door that are dying back for winter into a giant Cookie Monster head. She also used styrofoam to make his eyes and a big chocolate chip cookie in his mouth. Some more details while I hit up the vending machine for a pack of Soft Batch Cookies, then wash them down with the carton of creamer I saw in the break room fridge when I was scoping out free lunches earlier:

Boll says she choose Cookie Monster because she's a big "Sesame Street" fan and this year marks the show's 50th anniversary.

"It was surprising how many people get a big kick out of it," Boll said. "It's fun for Halloween and it's not a horror thing, so it appeals to kids under the age of 3. It's not scary."

"Appeals to kids under the age of 3?" How about "appeals to kids of all ages"? Because I am into this. I am so into this I'm tempted to kill the bushes by my own front door so I can do the same thing, and my wife and I planted those bushes the year we got married! "Do you even have bushes by your front door, GW?" No. "And are you married?" No. "So...." So we'll do it to my neighbor's house after nightfall! Trust me, he'll be thanking us when the horticulture society tour stops by this year.

Keep going for the news report.

