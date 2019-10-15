Whoa: Divers Stumble Across Massive Squid Egg Mass

This is a video from diver Ronald Raasch, who, along with two other divers, was returning from a visit to a World War II shipwreck off the coast of Ørsta, Norway when they stumbled (technically swam) across a huge squid egg mass. It looks like a metroid. The mass is actually believed to be the mucus egg sac of a 10-legged squid, and contain millions of its offspring. Fascinating. Still, it's a shame ocean life won't even exist in ten years. "Pollution?" I'm rooting for an alien death ray, and sooner rather than later. *waving laser pointer at the stars hoping to blind a UFO pilot* Come get us you freaky green turds!

Keep going for the video, and no, you're not the only one who thought the interior appears penis shaped.

Thanks to Leslie P, who agrees Mother Nature deserves the freaky deaky lifetime achievement award.