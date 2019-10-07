Leashed Cat Walks In Place On Smooth Sidewalk

This is a video of a leashed cat seeming to enjoy walking in place on a smooth sidewalk. Or, who knows, maybe it thinks it's getting somewhere. Or maybe it just wants to be more like that fat cat on an underwater treadmill. Weird. Of course cats are weird, so I guess I shouldn't be surprised. There's also a Facebook embed of the video with the audio of Michael Jackson's 'Billie Jean' included, which was value-add. And you know how I feel about adding value to things. "You've never done it." That is a fact. 'Hmm, how can I make this even worse?' I'm always asking myself.

Keep going for the videos, but if you only watch one watch the second one.

Thanks to Closet Nerd, who agrees that kitty needs an empty cat food can for people to throw their spare change into.