Wheel Of Fortune Contestant Jokes Family During Introduction

This is a short video of Wheel Of Fortune contestant and migratory hair example Blair Davis joking his family hard during his introduction on the show with a "I've been trapped in a loveless marriage for the last twelve years to an old battle axe named Kim, she cursed my life with three stepchildren named Star, RJ, and Ryan, and I have one rotten grandson." He immediately backtracks though and admit he loves them "like nobody's business." Well it's certainly none of mine. Personally, I would not have backtracked. I would have just pounded my fist at the end for emphasis then spun the wheel so hard it took off like a UFO. Of course I'd never be on Wheel Of Fortune in the first place because I suck at letters and words. "It shows." It really does, doesn't it?

