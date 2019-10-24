What Sorcery Is This?!: Seven Cats Vs Invisible Plastic Wrap Force Field

This is a video from Youtuber and I-can-only-assume-it's-safe-to-say cat lady Kittisaurus of her tantalizing her seven cats with a toy while they're trapped perplexed behind an invisible wall that used to not be there. Well, six of them at least -- the biggest, fluffiest white one spots the gap in the wrap and peaces out almost immediately. They eventually all make it through though, which is a relief, because I was really rooting for them. "Wait -- is that a banner?" I take rooting seriously. Work, not so much.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to lizzy, who agrees never let an invisible wall stop you from realizing your dreams. Just keep running at it.