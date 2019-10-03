What A Jerk: Woman Caught Keying Tesla By Car's Sentry Mode

This is a local video news report from Broomfield, Colorado featuring Alan Tweedie and his Tesla Model 3, which captured video of a woman maliciously keying it while it was parked at a local high school and Alan watched his daughter's soccer game nearby. Some more info while I don't key anybody's car because I'm not an anthropomorphic turd:

He found the moment "a woman distinctly came around with the key in her hand. Stuck it right in the side, walked all the way around. Very angry, very purposeful, definitely trying to conceal it..."

He said he doesn't recognize the woman and doesn't know why she would do it. He is certain that the incident wasn't random. Tweedie filed a report with police, but also did a little investigating on his own too. He posted the video to Facebook, where it went viral and accumulated more than 100,000 views. Because the damage is estimated at more than $2,000, police say the woman likely will face a felony charge.

Of course if you're dumb enough to key a stranger's Tesla, you're probably dumb enough to not know they might have security cams. But why did she do it? Did she mistake it for somebody else's car, or does she just hate electric vehicles? That's my guess, and I need answers. But mostly I need police to catch this woman so Captain Planet can sleep tonight.

Keep going for the news report.



Thanks to hairless and becca b, who agree people are the worst.